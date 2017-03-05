Preview: Michigan at Nebraska

Michigan looks to cement a place in the NCAA Tournament when it closes out the regular season on the road against Nebraska on Sunday. The Wolverines have won five of their last seven games to move on the right side of the bubble, but are coming off a last-second 67-65 defeat to Northwestern on Wednesday, and likely need another win to solidify a spot in their second straight NCAA Tournament.

Michigan has won nine straight meetings with the Cornhuskers, including a 91-85 victory on Jan. 14, and hopes to continue its dominance in the series by notching its third road win of the season. Nebraska has lost 11 of its last 14 games since starting out conference play 3-0 for the first time in 41 years. The Cornhuskers suffered an 88-73 setback to Minnesota on Thursday to drop their third consecutive game by 15 or more points, and hope to send off their seniors on a winning note by beating the Wolverines for the first time since joining the Big Ten Conference in the 2011-12 season. "Our guys don't quit but there's certainly a crisis of confidence," Nebraska coach Tim Miles admitted to reporters. "When things go wrong we need someone to take control of the huddle."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN (19-11, 9-8 Big Ten): Derrick Walton Jr. led the way with 15 points and six assists to finish in double figures for the 16th time in his last 17 games, but it wasn't enough as the Wolverines surrendered a layup at the buzzer to fall to Northwestern. "We can only be down for so many days and so many hours," Walton told reporters. "It may sting a little but we've got to get one on Sunday." Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman continued his stellar play down the stretch as he added 13 points while Zak Irvin scored 12 to move within 10 points of reaching 1,500 for his career.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (12-17, 6-11): Glynn Watson Jr. scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures against Minnesota and needs 12 points to become the ninth player in program history to reach 400 points in a season. Ed Morrow added 12 points and six rebounds in a reserve role while Tai Webster, who will be honored on Senior Day, tallied 11 points against the Golden Gophers to become the fourth Husker to record 500 points and 100 assists in a single season. Michael Jacobson had 10 points despite nursing a wrist injury to finish in double figures for the first time in nearly a month.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won the last four meetings with Nebraska by an average margin of 15.5 points.

2. The Cornhuskers haven't beaten the Wolverines since Dec. 12, 1964.

3. Michigan coach John Beilein needs one more win to equal the school record set by Johnny Orr (209).

PREDICTION: Michigan 71, Nebraska 66