Michigan 71, Nebraska 70: Derrick Walton Jr. made the go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left as the Wolverines defeated the host Cornhuskers for their fifth straight victory.

Michigan’s Glenn Robinson III had 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting while Jordan Morgan also was efficient, converting 7-of-9 attempts from the field en route to 15 points. Nik Stauskas added 12 points while Caris LeVert and Walton each had 10 for the Wolverines (11-4, 3-0 Big Ten).

Terran Petteway had 16 points to pace Nebraska (8-7, 0-3), which has lost four games in a row. Ray Gallegos made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and reserve guard Deverell Biggs also had 14 in a losing effort.

With the game tied at 54 with under eight minutes left, Stauskas made a jumper and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions, but the Cornhuskers caught up a few minutes later, tying the game at 63 on Gallegos’ 3-pointer. The Wolverines took a two-point lead on three separate occasions in the final four minutes, but Nebraska tied it each time - the final two times on baskets by Petteway.

After a turnover by Walton with 56 seconds left, Petteway was fouled and made 1-of-2 to put the Cornhuskers ahead 70-69 before Walton knocked down his go-ahead shot. Nebraska had several chances to secure the win on its final possession, but Petteway’s runner was off the mark and a couple of last-second tips rimmed off.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Robinson scored nine points in the first half as Michigan led 33-30 at the break. Gallegos led Nebraska with nine first-half points on 3-of-5 shooting from long range. ... Nebraska had won 10 straight home games, including its first seven this season. ... The Wolverines finished at 62 percent from the field and survived a 3-of-9 performance from the foul line.