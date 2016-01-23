Michigan 81, Nebraska 68

LINCOLN, Neb -- Sophomore forward Duncan Robinson scored 21 points and junior guard Derrick Walton Jr. added 19 as Michigan shot 68.2 percent from the field in the second half to defeat Nebraska 81-68 on Saturday before a sold-out crowd of 15,725 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Michigan (15-5, 5-2 in the Big Ten Conference) has not lost to Nebraska since the Huskers entered the Big Ten in 2011.

Nebraska (12-9, 4-4) had its four-game winning streak snapped and was coming off Wednesday’s 72-71 victory at No. 11 Michigan State.

Leading by three points, Michigan opened the second half on a 16-3 run and led by as many 18 points while making its first nine shots from the field after halftime.

Nebraska cut the lead to 66-64 with 3:21 remaining after consecutive steals and layups by junior guard Tai Webster, but got no closer.

Michigan went 10-of-10 from the three throw line in the final 2:50, and Walton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Junior guard Andrew White and freshman guard Glynn Watson each scored 15 points to lead Nebraska.

Watson hit a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to cut Michigan’s lead to 33-30 at halftime. The Wolverines led by as many 12 points while going 4-of-5 on 3-pointers to start the game.

However, Michigan finished only 1-of-9 from the field over the final 7:45 of the first half.