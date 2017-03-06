Michigan ruins Nebraska's senior night

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Michigan lit up Nebraska's defense all night and spoiled senior night for the Huskers in a 93-57 Big Ten Conference victory on Sunday before a crowd of 15,293 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Wolverines (20-11, 10-8 Big Ten) shot 63 percent from the field for the game and gradually expanded their lead throughout the contest. It started with a 14-0 run early in the game that gave Michigan a 14-2 lead. Nebraska committed six turnovers in that stretch.

By halftime Michigan had a 45-29 lead even though the Huskers (12-18, 6-12) shot 56.5 percent from the field. The biggest difference was Michigan's shooting from 3-point range.

Related Coverage Preview: Michigan at Nebraska

The Wolverines finished 14 of 27 (51.9 percent) from 3-point range after spending much of the game north of 60 percent.

The closest Nebraska got in the second half was 14 points when the Huskers scored the first basket after halftime on a jumper by Isaiah Roby.

Michigan got its advantage to 20 points at 57-37, and less than five minutes later it was a 30-point difference at 69-39 as the Wolverines continued to shoot better while Nebraska's percentage started to drop.

Nebraska finished at 41.2 percent (21 of 51) overall and made just 2 of its 16 3-pointer attempts (13.3 percent).

Only Ed Morrow, Jr., and Roby finished in double figures for the Huskers; both players scored 10 points apiece.

Tai Webster, Nebraska's lone senior, finished with eight points to end a 30-game streak of scoring in double figures.

Five Michigan players finished in double digits, led by guard Derrick Walton, Jr., who had 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting and 6 of 8 from the foul line.

Zak Irvin (15), Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (13), Moritz Wagner (11) and Duncan Robinson (10) were the other Wolverines in double figures.

Next for both teams is the Big Ten Conference tournament that begins Wednesday at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.