Preview: Michigan at Northwestern

Following its sixth loss in seven games, Michigan has played itself out of any chance of earning an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. The Wolverines can help their dwindling postseason odds by finishing outside the bottom four of the Big Ten in order to get a first-round bye in the conference tournament, which is a distinction they can earn Tuesday at Northwestern. At 11-7 and 4-2 in league play after a Jan. 17 win versus Northwestern, Michigan was in the thick of the Big Ten race.

That victory turned out to be the last game for leading scorer Caris LeVert, who suffered a season-ending foot injury, and the Wolverines’ fortunes continued to get worse when they also lost Derrick Walton Jr. to a foot injury two games later. The Wildcats are tied with Nebraska for 11th and likely need to win their final two games in order to have a realistic shot of resting on the first day of the Big Ten tournament. Northwestern did not help itself in that regard with Saturday’s 86-60 setback at Illinois, which snapped its four-game conference winning streak – the school’s longest such run since the 1966-67 campaign.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN (14-14, 7-9 Big Ten): No Wolverine has benefited more statistically from the absences of LeVert and Walton more than Spike Albrecht (7.1 points), who is averaging 13.7 and has scored in double figures in each of the last seven contests. Over that same stretch, the 5-11 junior guard is shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 40.7 percent beyond the arc and is 23-of-24 from the foul line despite a lingering hip injury. Zak Irvin (13.6 points), who is the only remaining healthy player of Michigan’s three double-digit scorers, has recorded at least one 3-pointer in every game this season and ranks fourth in the conference with 67.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (14-15, 5-11): After averaging 9.8 3-pointers, shooting 43.3 percent from long range and holding their own on the boards (146-144) during the winning streak, the Wildcats went 5-of-20 beyond the arc and were pounded 40-21 on the glass against the Illini. “We’ve put a lot into our last couple of weeks to turn our season around. Right from the start, I didn’t feel that same pop I’ve felt from our team the last four or five games,” coach Chris Collins told reporters after the game. Alex Olah (11.4 points) finished in double figures in seven of eight February games, concluding the month with an 18-point effort against Illinois.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan is 3-7 without LeVert and 2-6 during Walton’s eight-game absence. Walton is out indefinitely, but has not been ruled out for the season.

2. Northwestern has surrendered 26 3-pointers over its last two games.

3. The Wolverines have won seven straight meetings.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 59, Michigan 58