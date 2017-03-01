Preview: Michigan at Northwestern

Northwestern will try once again to set a new program record for most wins in a season when it hosts Michigan in a key clash for both teams on Wednesday. The Wildcats have dropped back-to-back games, including a heartbreaking 63-62 loss to Indiana, to stay stuck on 20 victories; they hope to get over the hump by beating the Wolverines for the first time in nearly two years.

Northwestern was 18-4 heading into February and seemed poised to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth in school history, but has dropped five of its last seven games to leave the Wildcats with some work to do in their last two contests. Michigan likely sealed an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament by knocking off No. 16 Purdue 82-70 on Saturday. The Wolverines have won five of their last six games and are peaking at the right time as they look to continue their recent dominance of Northwestern by beating the Wildcats for the 10th time in their last 11 meetings. Derrick Walton Jr. has been the main catalyst for Michigan's surge as the senior point guard has averaged 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his last nine games and hopes to lead the Wolverines to back-to-back road wins for the first time in 2016-17.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (19-10, 9-7 Big Ten): Sophomore power forward Mo Wagner scored 22 of his team-high 24 points in the first half to lead four players in double figures against Purdue. Walton continued his late-season tear as he added 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to register his third double-double of the season while Duncan Robinson went 3-of-4 from 3-point range en route to an efficient 11 points against the Boilermakers. "Mo is a problem that's all I can say," Walton told reporters. "He's got so many skills that I don't think you can put him in a box of what he's capable of."

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (20-9, 9-7): Bryant McIntosh led the way with 22 points in the loss to Indiana to move into 18th place on the Wildcats' all-time scoring list with 1,121 points. Scottie Lindsey scored 13 points while Dererk Pardon added 12 points and 10 rebounds to notch his third double-double of the season but it wasn't enough as Northwestern blew a seven-point lead in the final 93 seconds against the Hoosiers. "We're going to keep fighting," Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. "Our guys are hurting right now and I want them to hurt but make no mistake we're going to fight back."

TIP-INS

1. Three of the last four meetings between Michigan and Northwestern have been decided four points or fewer.

2. Michigan coach John Beilein needs one more victory to match the school record held by Johnny Orr (209).

3. The Wildcats are 13-3 at Welsh-Ryan Arena this season.

PREDICTION: Michigan 71, Northwestern 68