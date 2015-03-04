Northwestern 82, Michigan 78 (2OT): Tre Demps scored 20 points – hitting dramatic game-tying 3-pointers at the end of regulation and the first overtime – to push the host Wildcats past the Wolverines.

After Northwestern (15-15, 6-11 Big Ten) overcame late six-point deficits in regulation and the first overtime, Alex Olah got the Wildcats off to a good start in the second overtime with five straight points. Zak Irvin rallied Michigan (14-15, 7-10) with the first of his two triples over the final 1:36, but Vic Law countered with one of his own while Demps and Bryant McIntosh combined for three free throws to close it out.

Olah finished with 25 points and 12 boards for his seventh double-double while senior JerShon Cobb returned from a six-game absence to post 14 points and eight rebounds in his final regular-season home game. Irvin had a career-high 28 points and 11 boards while freshman Aubrey Dawkins added a season-high 21 points as the Wolverines lost for the seventh time in eight tries.

Dawkins capped a 17-3 burst with eight straight points to turn a four-point deficit into a 22-12 advantage midway through the first half and ended his 15-point first half with a 3-pointer to send Michigan into the break with a seven-point advantage. The Wolverines stretched the margin to 12 early in the second half and still held a 44-35 lead on Dawkins’ third triple with 12 ½ minutes remaining before Northwestern fired off a 10-0 run behind six points from Olah

Cobb helped Northwestern close the gap to one three times in the final 1:23 of regulation before Demps hit a step-back 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left. Michigan got consecutive 3-pointers from Irvin, Spike Albrecht and Dawkins to take a six-point lead with 16 seconds to go in the first extra period, but Demps drained another triple with nine seconds remaining and connected on his fourth 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left to force another overtime after an errant inbounds pass by the Wolverines.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Replays appeared to show Olah, who inbounded the ball on the play that led to Demps’ game-tying 3-pointer in the first overtime, stepped on the sideline prior to making a pass. The play was not reviewed. … Michigan lost its fourth straight overtime game, falling to 1-4 in such contests this season. … The Wildcats ended their seven-game losing streak in this series.