Northwestern nips Michigan at buzzer

Dererk Pardon hauled in a full-court pass and scored a layup as time expired to lead Northwestern to a 67-65 Big Ten victory over Michigan and a school-record 21st victory on Wednesday at Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Vic Law scored 18 points while Bryant McIntosh added 13 as the Wildcats (21-9, 10-7 Big Ten) prevailed in a game that saw six late ties.

Derrick Walton Jr. scored 15 points, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 13 and Zak Irvin added 12 as the Wolverines (19-11, 9-8) saw a two-game winning streak end.

Irvin forced a 65-65 tie with 1:28 left in regulation with a layup, and each team missed a chance for a go-ahead bucket before Pardon pulled in the full-court pass from Nathan Taphorn and put up a shot that helped Northwestern snap a two-game losing streak.

Northwestern trailed only once in the opening half and opened an 11-point lead after a Taphorn three-point play made it 27-16 with 3:54 remaining. But Michigan replied with a 12-3 run over a 3:26 span to cut the deficit to 30-28 by halftime.

The Wildcats opened leads of as many as six points early in the second half but couldn't shake the Wolverines, who bounced back and even claimed a 48-47 lead on a Walton 3-pointer with 12:56 to play.

NOTES: Wednesday's game was the season's lone meeting. Michigan swept both games last year. ... Wolverines G Derrick Walton and Wildcats G Scottie Lindsey are tied for ninth in conference scoring, averaging 14.4 points each. ... Michigan travels to Nebraska on Sunday to close the Big Ten regular season. ... Northwestern has had 20 wins four times in the past, but only once in the regular season, when it set the previous school record in 2015-16. ... The Wildcats have not had 10 Big Ten victories since the 1932-33 season. ... Northwestern wraps up the regular season on Sunday against No. 16 Purdue, the final game at Welsh-Ryan Arena until 2017-18 as the facility undergoes a major renovation.