Preview: Michigan at Ohio State

Michigan has tentatively righted the ship and the Wolverines look for their fifth victory in six games when they visit No. 25 Ohio State on Tuesday in Big Ten play. Michigan struggled in December, including a four-game skid in which two of the defeats came against New Jersey Institute of Technology and neighboring Eastern Michigan, before reversing course. The Buckeyes split their first four Big Ten games, including a 69-66 loss to Indiana on Saturday.

Ohio State is playing its lone home contest during a five-game stretch, and road games at Iowa and Northwestern loom. The Wolverines have made positive strides since their struggles but coach John Beilein knows there will be numerous ups and downs. “You have to just watch this team and enjoy the progression,” Beilein told reporters. “We’re going to shoot ourselves in the foot many times over the year and then have to come back. It’s just going to be part of it.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (10-6, 3-1 Big Ten): Guard Zak Irvin has made at least one 3-pointer in every game while knocking down 41 and is second on the team in scoring at 14.6 points per game. Guard Caris LeVert averages a team-best 14.8 points and he also has 31 steals after tying his career best by recording four in Saturday’s 62-57 win over Minnesota. Point guard Derrick Walton Jr. had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, against the Golden Gophers to raise his season average to 10.6 points.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (13-4, 2-2): Point guard Shannon Scott averages 8.4 points and has been superb as a playmaker, leading the Big Ten in assists at 7.2 per game. Guard D’Angelo Russell averages a team-best 17.9 points and has made a team-leading 45 3-pointers while forward Marc Loving is averaging 12 points with 30 3-pointers. Loving bruised his left knee in Saturday’s loss to Indiana but is expected to start against the Wolverines.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State coach Thad Matta is 17-6 against the Wolverines, but Michigan has won the last three meetings.

2. Wolverines F Ricky Doyle (7.9 points) is shooting 70.6 percent from the field.

3. Scott (193) moved into third place on the Buckeyes’ all-time steals list and is 11 behind second-place Jay Burson (1985-89).

PREDICTION: Ohio State 70, Michigan 66