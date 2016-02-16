Preview: Michigan at Ohio State

Michigan looks to stay in contention for the Big Ten title when it travels to Columbus to face Ohio State on Tuesday. The Wolverines seemed dead and buried following back-to-back losses to No. 21 Indiana and ninth-ranked Michigan State but bounced back with an 82-74 win over Minnesota before taking down No. 16 Purdue 61-56 to move within 1.5 games of sixth-ranked Iowa at the top of the conference standings.

Michigan star Caris LeVert was held scoreless against the Boilermakers after missing the previous 11 games with a lower leg problem and hopes to return to his pre-injury form and lead the Wolverines to their second straight win over the Buckeyes. Ohio State took care of business by beating Rutgers 79-69 as it continues to work its way back into the NCAA Tournament picture. The Buckeyes have five regular-season games remaining - including three against top-10 opponents - and likely need to win four of those contests to give themselves a puncher’s chance of securing their eighth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. “We know if we eliminate the mistakes we can have control over any situation,” Ohio State guard Kam Williams told reporters. “We’ve worked hard as of late and we just have to play smart.”

TV: 7 p.m. EST, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (19-7, 9-4 Big Ten): Zak Irvin poured in 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half while Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman added nine points in the resume-building win over Purdue. Derrick Walton Jr. went just 1-of-10 from the field but scored all six of his points in the final 2:09 to provide the Wolverines a much-needed boost down the stretch while LeVert grabbed five rebounds in his first game action since Dec. 30. “The place was energized and we’re happy to have Caris back,” Walton told reporters. “It puts us in a position we want to be and now it’s about pushing forward.”

ABOUT OHIO STATE (16-10, 8-5): Keita Bates-Diop led the Buckeyes with 24 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season in the win over Rutgers. Jae‘Sean Tate went 9-of-11 from the floor en route to 22 points and grabbed a collegiate-best 13 rebounds to record his fourth career double-double while Williams added 19 points off the bench against the Scarlet Knights. Marc Loving was held scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting after tallying 15 points in the previous game against Northwestern and JaQuan Lyle was limited to four points after scoring 16 points versus the Wildcats.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won four of the last five meetings with Ohio State.

2. The Buckeyes will raise Evan Turner’s No. 21 jersey to the rafters on Tuesday.

3. The Wolverines have knocked down at least 10 3-pointers in 17 games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 71, Ohio State 70