No. 25 Ohio State 71, Michigan 52: D’Angelo Russell had 21 points, six assists and four steals as the host Buckeyes pounded the Wolverines.

Sam Thompson scored 12 points and recorded a career-high five steals for Ohio State (14-4, 3-2). Amir Williams had 10 points and three blocked shots, and Shannon Scott contributed seven points and eight assists.

Caris LeVert scored 14 points, and Zak Irvin added 11 for Michigan (10-7, 3-2). The Wolverines committed 13 turnovers and shot just 33.9 percent from the field.

The Wolverines held a one-point lead eight minutes into the game before Ohio State ran off 11 straight points, taking a 24-14 lead on Jae’Sean Tate’s layup. The Buckeyes stretched the lead to 17 on Marc Loving’s 3-pointer with just under a minute left before settling for a 39-24 edge at the break.

Ohio State put the game away by scoring the first 13 points of the second half to increase the lead to 28 as Michigan missed its first 12 shots until Max Bielfeldt scored on a putback with 13:28 remaining. Mark Donnal’s jumper pulled the Wolverines within 14 points with 3:16 to play before Loving drained a 3-pointer and Trey McDonald buried a jumper to stretch it back out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan has scored 55 or fewer points on six occasions this season. … Both teams struggled from 3-point range – Ohio State was 5-of-18 and the Wolverines were 6-of-26. … The Buckeyes had 11 steals and five blocked shots, while Michigan had two steals and didn’t block any shots.