Preview: Michigan vs. Oregon

Michigan coach John Beilein is interested in developing his young players, but not at the expense of winning games. After the veterans bailed out the 22nd-ranked Wolverines on Thursday, the team will look for more contributions from its younger players Monday when Michigan takes on Oregon at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Three key contributors from last season scored at least 16 points in Thursday’s win over Detroit, while junior Spike Albrecht sparked the reserves with six points, four assists, four rebounds and a steal.

“The most important thing is our experience,” Albrecht told reporters after the nine-point win. “We’ve been in situations like that before. We handled adversity last year.” The Wolverines used an 11-0 run late in the second half on Thursday and hope that experience helps them against a Ducks team that has started the campaign with three straight victories, including Friday’s 78-68 triumph against Toledo. “That’s a good team that we beat. They will win a lot of games,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said after Friday’s win. “It will be a big win for us when you look back. I am proud of the guys. That is a good win.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MICHIGAN (3-0): Caris LeVert (21 points) and Zak Irvin (18) led the way against Detroit, while Derrick Walton Jr. had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. On the other hand, the Wolverines’ starting frontcourt of freshmen Mark Donnal and Kameron Chatman combined for only six points on 2-of-6 shooting. Irvin is the team’s leading scorer at 20.7 points per game and is shooting above 50 percent from 3-point range, as is Walton, the team’s second-leading scorer at 17.7 points.

ABOUT OREGON (3-0): The Ducks, who are playing in Brooklyn for the first time since 1947-48, received 24 points from Joseph Young and double-doubles from a pair of junior forwards in the win over Toledo. Young, the team’s only returning starter, is averaging 26 points on 50 percent shooting through the first three games. Elgin Cook and Dwayne Benjamin combined for 24 points and 24 rebounds against the Rockets and will challenge the Wolverines’ young front line.

TIP-INS

1. This game is part of the Legends Classic. The winner will play VCU or Villanova on Tuesday, while the losers of Monday’s games will face off the following night.

2. This is the third straight season Michigan has played at Barclays Center. The Wolverines defeated West Virginia in the Brooklyn Winter Hoops Festival in 2012 and knocked off Stanford in the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational in 2013.

3. The Wolverines have won all three previous matchups with the Ducks.

PREDICTION: Michigan 77, Oregon 67