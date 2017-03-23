Two of the nation's most efficient offenses will be on display when third-seeded Oregon battles No. 7 seed Michigan in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region semifinals Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. The Ducks breezed past Iona 93-77 before rallying for a 75-72 victory against Rhode Island and hope to advance to the Elite 8 for the second straight year by avenging a 70-63 loss to the Wolverines in the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in 2014.

"I remember those guys from my freshman year in Brooklyn," junior guard Dillon Brooks told reporters. "We want payback and revenge." Michigan won 12 of its last 14 games, including six in a row since its charter plane skidded off the runway en route to the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan outlasted Oklahoma State 92-91 in a first round shootout before exacting a measure of revenge for the loss to Louisville in the 2013 National Championship game by downing the Cardinals 73-69 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the third time in five years. The Wolverines won all eight of their neutral court games in 2016-17 and hope to continue their fairy tale run by improving to 5-0 against the Ducks.

TV: 7:09 ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN (26-11): Sophomore forward Moritz Wagner set a career high with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting to lift the Wolverines past Louisville for the first time in program history. D.J. Wilson continued his strong play in the tournament by scoring 17 points, including four clutch free throws in the final 30 seconds, and blocked three shots while Derrick Walton Jr. added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Cardinals. "We just always find a way and we earned 40 more minutes," Wagner told reporters. "To be able to continue this journey with this team with the way we are playing means so much."

ABOUT OREGON (31-5): Tyler Dorsey continued his recent tear as he poured in 27 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.4 seconds remaining, in the comeback win against Rhode Island. Brooks scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds to become the Ducks' all-time leader in NCAA Tournament scoring with 123 points as he passed Joseph Young (105) and Elgin Cook (117). Jordan Bell secured a game-high 12 rebounds as the Ducks erased an 11-point deficit in the second half and matched a program record for most wins in a season.

TIP-INS

1. The winner plays top-seeded Kansas or No. 4 seed Purdue in the Elite 8 on Saturday.

2. Dorsey scored 20 points or more in five straight games.

3. Michigan is ranked first nationally in fewest turnovers per game (9.2).

PREDICTION: Michigan 79, Oregon 77