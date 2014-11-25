Michigan pulls out win over Oregon

NEW YORK -- Michigan’s Caris LeVert wasn’t effective with his shooting touch from the floor on Monday, but the sophomore guard compensated by going 11-for-13 from the line in the Wolverines’ 70-63 win over the Oregon Ducks in the semifinals of the Progressive Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.

LeVert, who shot 3-of-13 from the field, was especially clutch for No. 19 Michigan down the stretch. He twisted in traffic for a layup, drawing the foul and converting the free throw that gave his team a 61-57 cushion with 2:59 left after Oregon got to within a point at 58-57.

On Michigan’s next possession, he fed fellow guard Zak Irvin on the baseline for a 3-pointer from the baseline, giving the Wolverines a 64-59 edge with 1:27 remaining.

Irvin led Michigan with 19 points and Levert had 18 points.

Oregon (3-1) received 20 points from guard Joseph Young, who has scored at 20 points in the four games this season. Ducks forward Dwayne Benjamin had eight points and 11 rebounds before leaving late in the game with an apparent left ankle injury.

The Wolverines play Villanova in the tournament final on Tuesday.

Michigan converted 23 of its 29 free throws compared to 12 of 18 for Oregon.

“We did enough things to win the game,” said Michigan coach John Beilein. “We made some really big plays down the stretch and we were able to get to the foul line.”

Forward Elgin Cook’s traditional 3-point play tied it at 40 for Oregon with 13:45 to play, but Michigan responded with an 8-3 run to take a 48-43 advantage with 10:30 to go.

“At times, the effort was outstanding,” said Oregon coach Dana Altman. “We have to do a better job getting the right positions, but we have a lot of new guys out there. We have a tremendous amount of work to do.”

The Ducks outrebounded Michigan, 41-29, with forward Dwayne Benjamin grabbing 11.

“I liked the effort on the boards,” remarked Altman. “I like guys trying to compete. Playing good teams always helps you.”

With the score tied at 25, the Wolverines ended the first half on an 8-2 run to take a 33-27 advantage. Freshman forward Ricky Doyle scored five points in the run. The Michigan bench contributed 12 points in the first half.

The Wolverines started two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior, but Beilein wasn’t that concerned about his young squad playing on a big stage.

“I‘m always neutral on every game,” he stated. “I really have no fears or expectations. I do see the growth we need when I watch practice that is in front of us. I also see a group that’s very willing to work hard and learn from the good and from the bad.”

The Wolverines shot 50 percent from the floor (13-of-26) in the half.

NOTES: Michigan last played in the Progressive Legends Classic in 2010. ... Michigan’s roster features just three upperclassmen. The rest is made up of five sophomores, one redshirt freshman and six true freshmen. ... Over the last two seasons, Michigan has produced five NBA draft picks. ... This trip is Oregon’s first to Brooklyn in 67 years. The Ducks lost to LIU-Brooklyn, 49-47, in the 1947-48 season. ... G Joseph Young, the top returning scorer in the Pac-12, was one of seven conference players named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50.