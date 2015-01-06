Preview: Michigan at Penn State

Michigan looks to bounce back from its first loss in Big Ten play when it hits the road to face Penn State on Tuesday. The Wolverines had won six straight conference games dating back to last season before dropping a 64-51 decision to Purdue on Saturday. Shooting woes continue to plague Michigan as the defending Big Ten Champions went over 12 minutes without a field goal against the Boilermakers and have shot less than 36 percent from the floor in four of their last six games.

The Nittany Lions finished their nonconference slate with 10 consecutive wins, but have come crashing back to earth with two straight losses in Big Ten action. Penn State fell to Wisconsin 89-72 before a slow start doomed the Nittany Lions in the disappointing 50-46 setback to Rutgers on Saturday. Penn State returns to the friendly confines of the Bryce Jordan Center where it is 7-0 and hopes to avoid losing three straight games to open up conference play for the third season in a row.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (8-6, 1-1 Big Ten): Spike Albrecht matched his career high with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, to finish as the only Wolverine player in double figures against Purdue. The ‘Big Three’ of Caris LeVert, Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton Jr. combined to shoot 6-of-29 from the floor versus the Boilermakers. “We cannot shoot like that and win games,” coach John Beilein told reporters. “There was a lid on the rim a little bit, and our guys have to believe they can make those shots.”

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-3, 0-2): D.J. Newbill - who leads the Big Ten in scoring with 21.4 points per game - overcame a sluggish start to tally a game-high 14 points versus Rutgers. The Nittany Lions finished with more turnovers (12) than assists (eight) and shot a dismal 28.8 percent from the floor after missing 21 of their first 26 attempts in the first half versus the Scarlet Knights. “We have to pick ourselves up,” coach Patrick Chambers told reporters. “Nothing is going to come easy.”

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won six of the last seven matchups with Penn State.

2. Irvin has drilled a 3-pointer in each of his last 17 games.

3. The Nittany Lions are 6-1 in games decided by five points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Michigan 67, Penn State 66