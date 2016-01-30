Preview: Michigan at Penn State

Michigan looks to stay in contention for the Big Ten title when it tangles with Penn State in the inaugural edition of the B1G Super Saturday doubleheader at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Wolverines have won three straight contests and are coming off a 68-57 victory over Rutgers to pull within one game of fourth-ranked Iowa and No. 17 Indiana atop the conference standings.

Michigan cruised past the Nittany Lions 79-56 on Jan. 2 and hopes to beat Penn State for the ninth time in the last 10 meetings before the hockey teams face off later in the evening. The Nittany Lions have dropped four of their last five games - with three losses coming by at least 20 points during that span - following a 66-46 setback to Ohio State. Penn State hopes to get back on track in a building that holds fond memories for the Nittany Lions as they are 10-6 all-time at Madison Square Garden and return to the famous arena for the first time since beating Baylor 69-63 in 2009 NIT final. Penn State has lost 13 of its last 16 regular-season conference games and hopes to avoid falling to .500 for the second time this season.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN (16-5, 6-2 Big Ten): Senior guard Caris LeVert missed his seventh consecutive game with a lower-leg injury but is making progress and could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday. Duncan Robinson drained four 3-pointers en route to 18 points to finish as the Wolverines’ leading scorer for the second straight game while Derrick Walton Jr. added 14 points in the win over Rutgers. Zak Irvin continued his stellar play as he flirted with a triple-double by recording eight points, 12 rebounds and eight assists against the Scarlet Knights.

ABOUT PENN STATE (11-10, 2-6): Brandon Taylor scored 11 points to finish as the lone Nittany Lion in double figures as they shot a dismal 33.3 percent from the floor in the loss to Ohio State. Shep Garner was limited to three points on 1-of-9 shooting and is 5-of-24 from the field in his last three games.“Shep understands his role on the team and he has to show up every day and go to work,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers told reporters. “He’s probably first or second on everyone’s scouting report and he’s got to embrace the challenge and get better.”

TIP-INS

1. Michigan leads the all-time series 32-12.

2. Penn State has won five consecutive games at Madison Square Garden.

3. Robinson has drained at least four 3-pointers in 10 games this season.

PREDICTION: Michigan 77, Penn State 70