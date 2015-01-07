Michigan 73, Penn State 64: Zak Irvin scored 17 points, including two clutch baskets in the final 90 seconds, and pulled down a career-high nine rebounds as the visiting Wolverines held off the Nittany Lions.

Caris LeVert added 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Michigan (9-6, 2-1 Big Ten), which shot 53.3 percent from the floor and 9-of-15 from 3-point range. Derrick Walton Jr. scored seven of his 12 points from the foul line while Spike Albrecht dished out six assists for the Wolverines, who finished 16-of-19 from the free-throw line.

D.J. Newbill led the way with a game-high 20 points and six rebounds for Penn State (12-4, 0-3), which has dropped three straight games after winning 10 in a row. John Johnson tallied 16 points off the bench and Donovon Jack added nine on 4-of-4 shooting for the Nittany Lions.

Aubrey Dawkins nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to give Michigan its biggest lead of the game at 51-41 before Jack converted a three-point play as part of an 8-0 spurt to trim the deficit to two with a little less than 10 minutes remaining. Newbill scored at the rim to even the score at 53 before LeVert drilled three consecutive jumpers to put the Wolverines on top 62-58, and Irvin’s dunk with 40 seconds to go sealed the victory.

Johnson made two straight 3-pointers during an 8-0 run to turn a four-point deficit into a 23-19 lead for Penn State. Irvin scored seven straight points a short time later to put Michigan in front by four as the Wolverines knocked down six of their seven attempts from 3-point range in the first half to take a 36-29 advantage into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan has won eight of the last nine meetings with Penn State. … The Wolverines overcame a season-high 15 turnovers. … Nittany Lions F Brandon Taylor was limited to two points on 1-of-10 shooting and is 8-of-39 in his last four games.