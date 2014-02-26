Preview: Michigan at Purdue

Michigan gave itself the inside track at the Big Ten regular-season title with a win over rival Michigan State on Saturday but still has plenty of work to do. The 16th-ranked Wolverines will look to stay on top when they visit Purdue on Wednesday. The Boilermakers are losers of two straight and seven of the last nine but outrebounded Michigan and forced 16 turnovers in a tight 75-66 loss on the road Jan. 30.

The Wolverines made their way through a stretch of four straight games against ranked opponents with a 2-2 mark, highlighted by wins over their biggest rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. The Wolverines are one-half game ahead of the Spartans in the Big Ten and own the tiebreaker with four games left on the regular-season schedule. Purdue has an opportunity to cause some havoc at the top of the conference with games at Iowa and Wisconsin following the battle with Michigan.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN (19-7, 11-3 Big Ten): Nik Stauskas had been held under 20 points in seven straight games before exploding for 25 on 9-of-13 shooting in the win over Michigan State on Saturday. The sophomore sharpshooter earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in large part for that performance - the third time this season he has won the honor. “He’s just a great player,” teammate Caris LeVert told reporters. “Defenses have been changing up all year on him, and he’s figured out ways to adjust.” Stauskas put up 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting in the first meeting with the Boilermakers.

ABOUT PURDUE (5-9, 15-12): The Boilermakers will spend the rest of the season without senior guard Sterling Carter, who suffered a torn ACL and medial and lateral meniscus tears in his right knee on a drive to the basket in Saturday’s 76-57 loss at Nebraska. “We are obviously disappointed for Sterling and really feel for him,” coach Matt Painter told reporters. “It’s very unfortunate to see his college career end like this.” Carter’s absence puts even more pressure on guards Terone Johnson and Ronnie Johnson, who are struggling at 39.6 and 42.5 percent from the field, respectively.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan leads the Big Ten in free-throw percentage at 76.1 while Purdue sits last, connecting at a 65.8-percent clip.

2. Boilermakers C A.J. Hammons leads the Big Ten in blocked shots, averaging three, but did not swat away any in the first meeting.

3. LeVert is 8-for-11 from 3-point range while averaging 24 points in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 73, Purdue 67