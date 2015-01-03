Preview: Michigan at Purdue

Michigan looks to stay on the winning track when it hits the road to face Purdue on Saturday. The Wolverines began the defense of their Big Ten title with a come-from-behind 73-65 overtime victory over Illinois on Tuesday and hope to make it two in a row in conference play by beating the Boilermakers for the fifth straight time. “It’s always a grind no matter who you play in the Big Ten,” coach John Beilein told reporters. “It is one of the best conference we have in the country.”

Purdue ended a three-game losing skid by rallying for a 72-68 win over Minnesota on Wednesday. The Boilermakers erased a double-digit deficit in the final 10 minutes to snap their seven-game Big Ten losing streak that dated back to last season. Purdue turns its attention to downing Michigan for the first time since Feb. 25, 2012 and avenging a heartbreaking 77-76 overtime loss to the Wolverines last season at Mackey Arena in the process.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (8-5, 1-0 Big Ten): Caris LeVert - who leads the team in scoring (15.2), rebounding (5.2) and assists (four per game) - finished in double digits for the first time in four games after a 19-point performance in the win over the Fighting Illini. Aubrey Dawkins added a career-high 20 points, including a personal-best six 3-pointers to provide a huge spark off the bench versus Illinois. Zak Irvin leads the Big Ten with 2.9 3-pointers per game and has connected from beyond the arc in each of his last 16 outings.

ABOUT PURDUE (9-5, 1-0): Kendall Stephens scored 16 of his game-high 19 points in the second half and drilled four 3-pointers to become the 21st player in program history to reach 100 in the win over the Golden Gophers. Rapheal Davis added 18 points, with most of his damage coming from the free-throw line where he finished a perfect 10-of-10. Dakota Mathias was held scoreless for the fourth straight game and has gone 0-of-8 from the floor during that span after scoring 10 points versus Arkansas State on Dec. 10.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won five out of the last six matchups with Purdue.

2. The Wolverines have won the last three meetings at Mackey Arena.

3. Purdue leads the Big Ten in blocked shots averaging 5.9 per game.

PREDICTION: Michigan 67, Purdue 64