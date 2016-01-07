Preview: Michigan at Purdue

Purdue looks to start a new winning streak at Mackey Arena when it hosts Michigan in a crucial Big Ten clash on Thursday. The Boilermakers had won 15 consecutive home games before dropping a disappointing 70-63 decision to 23rd-ranked Iowa on Saturday to fall four spots to No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Purdue had struggled against the Wolverines in recent years - losing four straight games in the series - before halting its skid with a 64-51 victory on Jan. 3, 2015, and hopes to win two consecutive meetings for the first time since 2010-11. Michigan begins a challenging stretch against three straight Top 25 teams with a big question mark hanging over the health of Caris LeVert. The star shooting guard, who leads the Wolverines in scoring (17.6), rebounds (5.4) and assists (5.2) per game, injured his lower left leg in the 78-68 victory over Illinois and subsequently missed the 79-56 win against Penn State on Saturday. Michigan head coach John Beilein revealed that LeVert is “day-to-day going forward,” and he is questionable for Thursday as the Wolverines hope to open up Big Ten play with three straight wins for the second time in three seasons.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MICHIGAN (12-3, 2-0 Big Ten): Mark Donnal followed up his breakout 26-point performance against Illinois with 16 points and a game-high eight rebounds in the win over the Nittany Lions. Zak Irvin added 16 points and seven assists while Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman filled in admirably for LeVert as he went 5-of-7 from the floor en route to 14 points. “We had to face adversity with Caris’ injury and they responded again,” Beilein told reporters. “That tells me a lot about this team … they came out with great energy and togetherness.”

ABOUT PURDUE (13-2, 1-1): Kendall Stephens led Purdue with 12 points against Iowa and moved into a ninth-place tie with Ryne Smith on the Boilermakers’ all-time 3-pointers list with 169. A.J. Hammons added 11 points and seven rebounds while Caleb Swanigan, Rapheal Davis and Johnny Hill were limited to a combined 5-of-23 shooting from the field. “When you see your teammates get frazzled it comes down to senior leadership,” Davis told reporters. “I let my teammates down for not being a leader on the floor.”

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has drained 41 3-pointers in its last three games.

2. Purdue’s last 12 Big Ten regular-season games have been decided by single digits.

3. The Wolverines have won three of the last four meetings at Mackey Arena.

PREDICTION: Purdue 67, Michigan 63