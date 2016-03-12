Preview: Michigan vs. Purdue

Purdue easily squashed its first opponent with a potent mix of dominant inside play and prolific 3-point shooting in its first game of the Big Ten tournament. The fourth-seeded Boilermakers look to do the same thing again to another upset-minded team Saturday in the semifinals when they square off with No. 8 seed Michigan in Indianapolis.

Buoyed by a combined 37 points and 23 rebounds from its large frontcourt of 7-0 A.J. Hammons, 7-2 reserve Isaac Haas and 6-9 Caleb Swanigan, Purdue drilled a school-tournament record 13 3-pointers in Friday’s 89-58 quarterfinal rout of No. 10 Illinois, which edged fifth-seeded Iowa a day earlier. “We got good looks at the basket, and that’s because our big men made such good decisions when they were being double-teamed. … Guys were open, and those guys made shots,” Boilermakers guard Rapheal Davis said. The Wolverines entered this event very much on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but they strengthened their resume with a 72-70 overtime win against Northwestern in the second round Thursday and again with Friday’s thrilling 72-69 victory over top-seeded Indiana. Sophomore Kameron Chatman, who averaged seven minutes and 2.8 points entering Friday’s contest, nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds remaining to send Michigan to its sixth conference tournament semifinal appearance.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN (22-11): Zak Irvin (11.8 points) poured in a game-high 17 points against the Hoosiers and has led the Wolverines in scoring in each of their three upsets over ranked league opponents this season, including a season-high tying 22 in a 61-56 home victory versus the Boilermakers on Feb. 10. Sophomore Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (8.8 points), who erupted for a career-high 25 points in a Jan. 7 loss at Purdue, scored 15 versus Indiana and has emerged as a nice complement to Irvin over the last six contests, averaging 12.7 points. Derrick Walton Jr. (11.6 points), who recorded 12 assists Friday but has totaled four points on 0-for-10 from the field in Indianapolis, shot a combined 4-of-19 in the first two meetings against the Boilermakers.

ABOUT PURDUE (25-7): Haas (26.8) and Hammons (24.7) entered Friday ranked first and second, respectively, in the Big Ten in points per 40 minutes and only enhanced those marks on a combined 13-of-15 effort from the field, with Haas tallying 16 points in 18 minutes and Hammons posting 10 points in 17 minutes. Hammons is five rebounds short of becoming the third Boilermaker to record 900 career rebounds and 17 blocks shy of breaking Joe Barry Carroll’s school mark of 349. Swanigan, who set a school freshman record with his eighth double-double (11 points and 12 rebounds) against Illinois, on Friday became the first player in school history to post 300 points and 250 rebounds in his freshman season.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue’s plus-13.6 scoring margin is the second-best margin in school history, behind only the plus-13.9 margin during its NCAA runner-up season of 1969.

2. Chatman’s game-winning 3-pointer gave Michigan 320 triples for the season, breaking the previous school record of 319 set in 37 games during the 2013-14 campaign.

3. The Boilermakers, who have scored at least 80 points in four consecutive contests for the first time since 1997-98, have shot over 50 percent in five straight games and over 55 percent in the last three.

PREDICTION: Purdue 85, Michigan 73