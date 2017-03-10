Top-seeded Purdue begins its quest for its first Big Ten tournament title in seven years when it faces No. 8 seed Michigan in the quarterfinals Friday in Washington D.C. The Boilermakers won eight of their last nine games down the stretch to earn their first outright regular-season title since 1996, and hope to continue their winning ways by advancing to the semifinals of the conference tournament for the third consecutive year.

"We wanted to take the next step and from the beginning of the season everyone had bought in," Sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan told reporters. "We kept reminding ourselves why we we're here - to help restore this great legacy from this great school." Michigan breezed past Illinois 75-55 in the second round despite arriving in the nation's capital only hours before tipoff as their charter plane skidded off the runway during takeoff Wednesday. The Wolverines were forced to wear their practice uniforms because of the delay, but that didn't hamper their performance as they shot 53.6 percent from the floor and will turn their attention to beating Purdue for the second time following an 82-70 victory Feb. 25. Michigan all but cemented a place in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year and hopes to exact a measure of revenge against the Boilermakers, who dumped the Wolverines out of the semifinals in last season's Big Ten Tournament.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (21-11): Derrick Walton Jr., the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, led the way with 19 points and five assists while fellow senior Zak Irvin added 18 points and seven rebounds against Illinois. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman continued his stellar play down the stretch by adding 17 points and three steals while D.J. Wilson tallied 11 points, as John Beilein became the winningest coach in Michigan history with his 210th victory. "Those 16 guys on our team are as connected as any team I've had in 42 years," Beilein told reporters. "So now we'll get on to facing a really good Purdue team."

ABOUT PURDUE (25-6): Swanigan was named the Big Ten Player of the Year after averaging 18.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists during conference play to become the fourth player in program history to win the award. Vince Edwards scored 25 points and pulled down four rebounds in the 69-65 victory against Northwestern in the regular-season finale to move within five rebounds of becoming the fifth Boilermaker to register 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists in his career. Junior center Isaac Haas needs nine points to reach 1,000 for his career.

TIP-INS

1. The winner plays Minnesota or Michigan State in Saturday's semifinals.

2. Swanigan is tied for the lead nationally in double-doubles (25) and needs one more to match the Big Ten single-season record.

3. Walton dished out five or more assists in seven consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 78, Michigan 77