FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Purdue 64, Michigan 51
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
January 3, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

Purdue 64, Michigan 51

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: RECASTS lede to CORRECT 17 to 15)

Purdue 64, Michigan 51: A.J. Hammons recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season as the host Boilermakers ended a four-game losing skid to the Wolverines.

Vince Edwards added 14 of his 16 points in the second half and grabbed six rebounds for Purdue (10-5, 2-0 Big Ten), which won the battle of the boards 44-22. Jon Octeus recorded 13 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers, who erased a 10-point deficit.

Spike Albrecht scored a season-high 17 points in a reserve role for Michigan (8-6, 1-1), which shot 31.9 percent from the field. The big three of Caris LeVert, Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton Jr. went a combined 6-of-29 from the floor for the Wolverines, who made four field goals in the second half.

Edwards converted a three-point play as part of an 11-1 run to put Purdue in front 38-36 and the Boilermakers led by six before LeVert knocked down a jumper to end a 12-plus minute field-goal drought for Michigan to trim the deficit to 45-41. Stephens drilled a clutch 3-pointer as Purdue pulled ahead 50-41 and they led by as much as 15 en route to its second straight conference victory.

Max Bielfeldt and Walton Jr. knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to put Michigan on top 15-12 midway through the first half. Albrecht nailed two consecutive triples to push the margin to 10 as the Wolverines went 6-of-11 from 3-point range to take a 33-25 lead at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue snapped a three-game losing streak to Michigan at Mackey Arena. … Boilermakers G Rapheal Davis dished out six assists. … Irvin has knocked down at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 17 games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.