Purdue 64, Michigan 51: A.J. Hammons recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season as the host Boilermakers ended a four-game losing skid to the Wolverines.

Vince Edwards added 14 of his 16 points in the second half and grabbed six rebounds for Purdue (10-5, 2-0 Big Ten), which won the battle of the boards 44-22. Jon Octeus recorded 13 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers, who erased a 10-point deficit.

Spike Albrecht scored a season-high 17 points in a reserve role for Michigan (8-6, 1-1), which shot 31.9 percent from the field. The big three of Caris LeVert, Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton Jr. went a combined 6-of-29 from the floor for the Wolverines, who made four field goals in the second half.

Edwards converted a three-point play as part of an 11-1 run to put Purdue in front 38-36 and the Boilermakers led by six before LeVert knocked down a jumper to end a 12-plus minute field-goal drought for Michigan to trim the deficit to 45-41. Stephens drilled a clutch 3-pointer as Purdue pulled ahead 50-41 and they led by as much as 15 en route to its second straight conference victory.

Max Bielfeldt and Walton Jr. knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to put Michigan on top 15-12 midway through the first half. Albrecht nailed two consecutive triples to push the margin to 10 as the Wolverines went 6-of-11 from 3-point range to take a 33-25 lead at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue snapped a three-game losing streak to Michigan at Mackey Arena. … Boilermakers G Rapheal Davis dished out six assists. … Irvin has knocked down at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 17 games.