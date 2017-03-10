WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Michigan guard D.J. Wilson scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half and Zak Irvin keyed a late second-half run as the Wolverines upset No. 13 Purdue 74-70 on Friday in the first of four quarterfinal games in the Big Ten Conference tournament at the Verizon Center.

The eighth-seeded Wolverines (22-11) continue their miracle run after a plane incident Wednesday night in Michigan forced them to arrive just before their game here Thursday against Illinois. Michigan, down nine in the first half, advances to the semifinals to play the winner of Michigan State and Minnesota.

Top-seeded Purdue (25-7) will now watch Selection Sunday to see who it will play in the NCAA tournament as an at-large team. The Boilermakers were paced by Carsen Edwards and reserve Isaac Haas, who each had 17 points. Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan (13 points, 11 rebounds) fouled out with 20.1 seconds left in overtime.

Irvin, who had 13 points, gave his team a lead of 68-66 with just under three minutes left in overtime. He then scored his sixth point in a row to make it 70-67. Purdue then missed a 3-point attempt and got the ball back after Irvin misfired on three-pointer.

The Boilermakers called time with 49.6 seconds left and cut the lead to 72-70, but Michigan reserve Duncan Robinson made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left the seal the victory.

Irvin tied the game at 66 with a driving layup with 4.2 seconds left in regulation.

Michigan led 38-37 at halftime as Wilson had 18 points and four rebounds.

Purdue took a lead of 61-59 on a dunk by Haas with 4:15 left in the game. The Boilermakers made it 66-63 on a basket by reserve Edwards with 33.4 seconds left in regulation.

Wilson made a free throw to cut it to 66-64 with 21.4 seconds left. Purdue could have sealed the win with 18.6 seconds left in regulation but guard P.J. Thompson missed the front end of one-on-one with his team ahead 66-64. That set the stage for the basket by Irvin and the overtime win.

NOTES: Michigan beat Purdue 82-70 at home Feb. 25 ... Purdue F Moritz Wagner, who had 24 points in that game, was held to five on Friday ... F Caleb Swanigan, G P.J. Thompson and G Dakota Mathias have started every game for Purdue ... A protest on nearby Pennsylvania Ave. closed some streets near the Verizon Center just prior to tipoff.