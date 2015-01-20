Preview: Michigan at Rutgers

Michigan looks to overcome its injury woes when it hits the road to face Rutgers in its first game without leading scorer Caris LeVert. The Wolverines were rocked by the news that LeVert will undergo season-ending foot surgery after falling awkwardly in the final seconds of Saturday’s 56-54 victory over Northwestern. Spike Albrecht missed his first career game with an infection and Ricky Doyle sat out the second half with the same ailment as Michigan could be without both starters Tuesday.

The Scarlet Knights have lost two consecutive games since shaking up the Big Ten landscape with a 67-62 victory over No. 5 Wisconsin on Jan. 11. Rutgers played No. 8 Maryland tight for most of the way before running out of gas in the 73-65 setback and dropped an 89-80 decision to Minnesota on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights hope to bounce back by beating Michigan for the first time in six tries and win their third straight conference home game in the process.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN (11-7, 4-2 Big Ten): LeVert recorded 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds before injuring his leg as time expired Saturday. “I am familiar with the recovery process and what work lies ahead of me,” LeVert said in a released statement. “Now more than ever, it is important for all of us to support this team.” Derrick Walton Jr. added 14 points, five rebounds and three steals after being limited to two points on 1-of-7 shooting in the 71-52 loss to Ohio State.

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-9, 2-4): Myles Mack scored a season-high 26 points against Minnesota and added eight assists to move into fourth place on the Scarlet Knights’ all-time assists list with 377, but turned the ball over seven times. “Obviously for us, the story of the game was (19) turnovers giving them 26 points,” coach Eddie Jordan told reporters. “We can’t spot a team 26 points and try to win on the road in this conference.” Junior Etou pulled down 10 boards to finish in double figures in rebounding for the third time this season.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won nine of its last 11 Big Ten regular-season games.

2. Mack has scored 20 or more points five times this season.

3. Wolverines G Zak Irvin has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 21 games.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 62, Michigan 60