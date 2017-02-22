Preview: Michigan at Rutgers

Michigan looks to stay in contention for an NCAA Tournament berth when it hits the road to face Rutgers on Wednesday. The Wolverines' hopes of earning their second straight tournament bid took a big hit when they suffered an 83-78 overtime setback to Minnesota on Sunday, and they'll look to bounce back by beating the Scarlet Knights for the 10th consecutive time.

Michigan is 1-7 on the road this season, including three losses by 15 points or more, and aims to reverse the trend with three of its last four regular season games taking place away from Ann Arbor. Rutgers is still playing hard despite any realistic hopes of qualifying for a post-season tournament. The Scarlet Knights gave Northwestern all they could handle before suffering a 69-65 defeat on Saturday, and they hope to end a four-game slide by beating the Wolverines for the first time in program history. Rutgers is ranked fourth nationally in rebounds per game (41.1) and looks to take advantage of a Michigan frontcourt that has struggled with its low-post defense this season.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (17-10, 7-7 Big Ten): D.J. Wilson scored 16 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with two seconds left to send the game to overtime, and pulled down seven rebounds in the loss to Minnesota. Derrick Walton Jr. also had 16 points while Moritz Wagner added 15 points and seven rebounds but the Wolverines, who are ranked seventh nationally in free-throw percentage (77.8), missed half of their attempts from the foul line against the Golden Gophers. "It's very uncharacteristic of us to go 9-for-18 from the foul line," Michigan head coach John Beilein told reporters. "That was big in the game."

ABOUT RUTGERS (13-15, 2-13): Sophomore guard Corey Sanders led the way with 17 points in the loss to Northwestern after being held to seven points on 3-of-14 shooting in his previous game. Nigel Johnson scored 16 points to finish in double figures for the 18th time this season and Eugene Omoruyi added a career-high 10 points but the Scarlet Knights were unable to protect a four-point lead in the final three minutes. "We've come a long way but we just need to make a couple of plays down the stretch," Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell told reporters. "We have to play perfect basketball."

TIP-INS

1. Beilein is one win away from reaching 500 in Division I play.

2. Michigan has committed 10 or fewer turnovers in 20 games this season.

3. Rutgers is 5-46 in Big Ten games since 2014-15.

PREDICTION: Michigan 76, Rutgers 70