Michigan 54, Rutgers 50: Derrick Walton Jr. scored 10 of his 12 points in the final 5:55 as the visiting Wolverines pulled out a gritty victory over the Scarlet Knights in Big Ten play.

Aubrey Dawkins added 11 points for Michigan (12-7, 5-2) while filling in for injured star Caris LeVert, who is out for the season with a broken foot. Zak Irvin tallied 10 points and Walton pulled down eight rebounds for the Wolverines, who survived 34.7 percent shooting from the floor.

Myles Mack led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds for Rutgers (10-10, 2-5), which couldn’t overcome a 35.8 percent performance from the field. Kadeem Jack chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, who have dropped three straight games.

Irvin connected from beyond the arc and nailed a jumper as part of an 8-0 run to give Michigan its biggest lead of the game at 32-25 before D.J. Foreman came off the bench to spark a 15-2 surge to put Rutgers in front by six with just under 8 1/2 minutes remaining. Walton drained two straight 3-pointers before Max Bielfeldt added one of his own to put the Wolverines back on top 48-42, and Walton sank four three throws in the final 40 seconds to preserve the win.

The Wolverines missed 11 of their first 16 shots, but found themselves trailing only 16-14 despite playing with two walk-ons for a stretch in the first half due to foul trouble. Dawkins scored at the rim and drilled a 3-pointer to put Michigan ahead by three and its bench outscored Rutgers’ reserves 14-0 in the first half to help create a 24-22 edge at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan went 12-of-14 from the free-throw line while Rutgers finished 7-of-14. … Bielfeldt scored eight points and secured eight rebounds. … The Scarlet Knights fell to 0-6 in the series.