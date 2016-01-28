Michigan 68, Rutgers 57

Michigan guard Zak Irvin flirted with a triple-double, and guard Duncan Robinson scored 18 points, helping the Wolverines push past struggling Rutgers 68-57 Wednesday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Irvin finished with eight points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The Wolverines (16-5, 6-2 Big Ten) earned their third consecutive win, and they are tied for third with Maryland in the Big Ten.

Rutgers (6-15, 0-8) took an early lead, but Michigan guard Aubrey Dawkins came off the bench to spark a Wolverines run. Dawkins scored eight straight points, two 3-pointers and a dunk, tying the game 20-20. The Wolverines led 34-27 at halftime.

Dawkins finished with 11 points, and guard Derrick Walton Jr. added 14 points for Michigan, which led for entire second half but never fully put Rutgers away.

Guard Mike Williams led the Scarlet Knights with 17 points, and guard Corey Sanders added 15 points.

A Williams jumper cut the Wolverines’ lead to five 48-43 with 10:20 to play. However, Michigan pulled away from there, with Dawkins hitting a big 3-pointer down the stretch.