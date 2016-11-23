Preview: Michigan at South Carolina

No. 24 Michigan looks to continue its winning ways when it hits the road to face South Carolina on Wednesday. The Wolverines have exceeded expectations by beating Marquette 79-61 and SMU 76-54 en route to winning the 2K Classic in New York City and earning a spot in the Top 25 for the first time in over a year.

Michigan has been winning with defense with the addition of assistant coach Billy Donlon, who is a noted defensive specialist, paying instant dividends as the Wolverines have held two of their first four opponents under 60 points after achieving the feat just eight times in 36 games last season. Michigan has split the last four meetings with the Gamecocks, but dropped the most recent matchup 76-64 in 2006, and hopes to pass its first true road test of the season. South Carolina has rattled off four consecutive victories to open the campaign but faces its stiffest stretch of the season with Michigan and Syracuse looming over the next four days. The Gamecocks have won 15 consecutive non-conference home games after knocking off South Carolina State 92-50 and hope to make a statement by beating a ranked opponent for the first time since Feb. 6, 2016.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MICHIGAN (4-0): Senior guard Zak Irvin averaged 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists in the victories against Marquette and SMU at Madison Square Garden to earn MVP honors in the 2K Classic. "It's a great feeling for all of us because we worked so hard," Irvin told reporters. "It's so nice to start the season 4-0 and we just have to keep the ball rolling." Derrick Walton Jr. drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to 23 points and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman added 12 against the Mustangs to earn both players a spot on the all-tournament team.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (4-0): Sindarius Thornwell led the way with 22 points in the win over South Carolina State to record his third 20-point game in four outings this season. Freshman forward Maik Kotsar had the best game of his young career as he went 7-of-7 from the field to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds against the Bulldogs. "I'm excited for the week ahead and excited for the progress our team has made after the first four games," South Carolina coach Frank Martin told reporters. "We've gotten better every game offensively and defensively."

TIP-INS

1. Walton needs 62 more points to become the 51st Wolverine to reach 1,000 for his career.

2. South Carolina has won 20 of its last 23 home games.

3. Michigan is 50-1 when scoring 80 or more points under John Beilein.

PREDICTION: Michigan 73, South Carolina 70