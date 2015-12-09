No. 19 SMU 82, Michigan 58

Led by forward Jordan Tolbert’s 23 points, No. 19 SMU overpowered Michigan 82-58 on Tuesday at Moody Coliseum in University Park, Texas.

Tolbert made 11 of 12 shots, nearly all of them on alley-oop dunks, as the Mustangs (7-0) outrebounded the Wolverines 45-20.

Michigan (6-3) launched 36 three-pointers - making only 10 - and shot 35 percent overall to SMU’s 57.4 percent.

Tolbert came off the bench 55 seconds into the game to replace preseason All-American Athletic Conference forward Markus Kennedy, who suffered a left ankle sprain and did not return.

The Mustangs took control in the first half with a 13-2 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by guard Nic Moore, for a 34-20 lead. SMU went into the halftime break leading 36-22 after making 6 of 9 from 3-point range, while the Wolverines were 2 of 14.

Guard Duncan Robinson made a pair of 3-pointers early in the second half to trim the Mustangs’ lead to eight 43-35. That was as close as Michigan got as SMU doubled its lead 53-37 two minutes later with a run finished off with a 3-pointer by guard Keith Frazier.

Michigan guard Caris LeVert, who was averaging 19.3 points per game, was held to five points on 1 of 13 shooting.