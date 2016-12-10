Michigan State beats Tennessee Tech for third in row

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Senior guard Eron Harris scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and Michigan State won its third straight by topping Tennessee Tech, 71-63, on Saturday at Breslin Center.

Three freshmen also contributed to the win. Forward Nick Ward had 10 points and five rebounds, guard Josh Langford collected 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, and guard Cassius Winston added six points and nine assists.

Sophomore forward Kyle Ahrens chipped in nine points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (7-4).

Junior guard Alexsa Jugovic led the Golden Eagles (4-7) with 14 points and senior guard Kajon Mack added 12.

Michigan State's top player, freshman forward Miles Bridges, missed his third consecutive game because of an ankle injury. He is averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds.

The Spartans led 37-27 at halftime.

Harris opened the game with two 3-pointers and the Spartans scored their first 12 points from long range. Harris' layup with five minutes remaining gave Michigan State its biggest lead of the half at 32-14.

Tennessee Tech showed signs of life by finishing the half on a 13-5 run.

Harris dropped in back-to-back triples early in the second half to make it 44-32, but Mack's three-point play with 14:18 left cut Michigan State's lead to eight.

The Spartans responded with an 8-2 spurt, capped by Winston's pull-up jumper, for a 58-44 advantage.

The Spartans, who are in the midst of a five-game homestand, maintained a double-digit advantage until Mack made a 3-pointer with 3:14 remaining.

Senior guard Hakeem Rogers' layup with 1:28 pulled the Golden Eagles to within 65-58, but they got no closer.

Michigan State doesn't play again until Sunday, Dec. 18, against Northeastern. Tennessee Tech plays at Tennessee on Tuesday.