Preview: Michigan at Wisconsin

After dropping its first game earlier in the week, third-ranked Wisconsin looks to start another streak when it hosts surging Michigan on Saturday. The Badgers hit their first road block after a school-record 16-0 start with the 75-72 loss at Indiana on Tuesday, but come in with 11 straight wins at home against Michigan. However, the Wolverines have won six in a row since dropping a two-point decision to No. 1 Arizona and are 4-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2002-03.

Michigan has shot better than 50 percent from the field in each of its last three games and leads the league at 48.4 -- one spot ahead of Wisconsin (47.6). Both teams stand among the national leaders in the least turnovers per game and are the top two in 3-pointers made in the Big Ten. Wisconsin’s Ben Brust and Nik Stauskas of Michigan are two of the best from behind the arc in the league.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (12-4, 4-0 Big Ten): Stauskas leads the team and is third in the Big Ten in scoring (17.7) while shooting almost 50 percent – 45.1 from 3-point range. Others have stepped up since the loss of center Mitch McGary to back surgery, led by Glenn Robinson III (13.9 points), while 6-8 Jordan Morgan scored 31 combined the last three games with increased playing time. Guard Caris LeVert is third on the team at 11.5 points per game and freshman guard Derrick Walton Jr. has averaged 12.3 the last three.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (16-1, 3-1): Guard Traevon Jackson poured in a career-high 21 points against Indiana, making nine of his 11 shots, and is one of four players averaging at least 11 points. Sam Dekker scores 14 points per contest and 7-0 Frank Kaminsky is next at 13.5 while making 56.2 percent from the field and 21-of-44 from 3-point range. Brust (13.1) is third on the team in scoring and has made 42.3 percent from behind the arc, but was held to only 1-of-7 on his 3-point attempts by Indiana on Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is 191-18 at home under coach Bo Ryan – 93-11 in Big Ten play and 68-3 against unranked opponents.

2. Wolverines reserve G Spike Albrecht has recorded 40 assists and only eight turnovers this season.

3. Michigan leads the all-time series 90-66, but lost both meetings last season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 78, Michigan 71