Preview: Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin capped its historic regular season with its first league crown since 2008, when it also claimed its last conference tournament title. The fifth-ranked and top-seeded Badgers begin the process of turning the trick again Friday in Chicago as they face ninth-seeded Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. Wisconsin won 16 of its 18 conference outings, finishing two games ahead of Maryland while also matching the best record it has posted in 98 years in the Big Ten.

Despite clinching at least a share of the league title a week earlier at home against Michigan State, the Badgers closed out the regular season emphatically, routing Ohio State on the road 72-48 and sending the Buckeyes to their most lopsided loss of the season. The Wolverines, who lost in overtime at home to Wisconsin on Jan. 24, suffered through a 1-7 stretch as they adjusted to new personnel after losing two of their top three scorers in Caris LeVert and Derrick Walton Jr. Michigan ended its losing ways with a win over Rutgers in the regular-season finale before ousting No. 8 seed Illinois 73-55 in the second round on Thursday.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (16-15): Although LeVert (team-leading 14.9 points) will not come back from a foot injury this season, the Wolverines are tentatively expecting Walton (10.7) to return Friday after being sidelined for 11 games with a toe ailment. The aforementioned injuries have provided Michigan a glimpse into its promising future, however, as freshmen Aubrey Dawkins (18 points) and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (15) led the team in scoring against Illinois. Dawkins, in particular, has begun to fill the void left behind by LeVert, averaging 23.3 points in three March contests after scoring 5.2 points per game over his first 26 outings.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (28-3): Frank Kaminsky is the only active major conference player to lead his team in points (18.4), rebounds (8.1), assists (2.6), blocks (1.6) and steals (0.9) and is on pace to become the first major conference player to average 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block since Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin in 2008-09. Only two Big Ten players have reached those thresholds over the last 25 years – Michigan’s Chris Webber and Northwestern’s Evan Eschmeyer. “I’d like to give my early vote that Kaminsky is, no question, the best player in this country this year,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters after he scored 31 points in the Badgers’ March 1 victory.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this contest will meet either No. 4 seed Purdue or No. 13 seed Penn State in Saturday’s semifinals.

2. With Kaminsky on the floor, Wisconsin has outscored its opponents by 496 points. Without the Big Ten Player of the Year on the court, the Badgers have scored two fewer points than their foes.

3. Wisconsin has won 14 of the last 16 meetings, including both matchups in the Big Ten tournament.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 68, Michigan 61