Preview: Michigan at Wisconsin

Wisconsin hopes to continue its late-season surge when it hosts Michigan on Sunday in a crucial clash rife with NCAA Tournament implications. The Badgers were on the outside looking in after splitting their first 18 games of the season but have won nine of their last 10 contests, including a 67-59 victory over eighth-ranked Iowa on Wednesday, to move on the right side of the bubble.

“People always ask us about whether we’re going to be in the tournament or not,” Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ told reporters. “Since day one we knew we could do it and we’re just starting to prove it.” Michigan kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive by rallying for a 72-63 win over Northwestern on Wednesday. The Wolverines have won at least 20 games in five of the last six years under head coach John Beilein and they likely need one more victory this season to punch their ticket to the Big Dance after missing out on the tournament last year. The Kohl Center has been a house of horrors for Michigan in the last 15 years as the Wolverines have dropped 11 of their last 12 games in Madison but did squeak out a 77-70 on their last visit on Jan. 18, 2014.

TV: 6 p.m. EST, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN (20-9, 10-6 Big Ten): Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman continued his stellar play down the stretch as he led the Wolverines with 19 points in the win against Northwestern. Derrick Walton Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds while Aubrey Dawkins provided a spark off the bench by scoring all 11 of his points in the second half to kick-start the comeback against the Wildcats. Star shooting guard Caris LeVert, who leads the Wolverines in scoring (16.5) and assists (4.9), has missed 14 of the last 15 games and is listed as doubtful with a lower leg injury.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (18-10, 10-5 Big Ten): Bronson Koenig scored a team-high 15 points against Iowa as the Badgers beat a top-10 team on the road for the second time in less than two weeks. “I think we had a really good non-conference schedule so we’ve played in some hostile environments,” Koenig told reporters. “Everybody on the team from top to bottom has matured this season.” Nigel Hayes was limited to 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field while Khalil Iverson and Jordan Hill provided a big lift off the bench by scoring nine points apiece against the Hawkeyes.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won 12 of the last 14 regular-season games against the Wolverines.

2. The Badgers have made 17 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

3. Michigan is 12-3 with LeVert in the lineup.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 66, Michigan 61