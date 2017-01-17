Preview: Michigan at Wisconsin

No. 17 Wisconsin looks to continue its winning ways when it hosts Michigan on Tuesday. The Badgers have won 10 of their last 11 games, including a convincing 89-66 victory against Ohio State on Jan. 12, and can move into a tie with Maryland atop the Big Ten standings by beating the Wolverines for the fifth consecutive time.

The Kohl Center has been a house of horrors for visiting teams as Wisconsin has won 16 consecutive home games since Jan. 17, 2016 and is 10-0 in Madison this season, outscoring its opponents by an average margin of 27 points. Michigan ended a two-game slide with a morale-boosting 91-85 win against Nebraska on Sunday. Senior point guard Derrick Walton Jr. called a players-only meeting to clear the air before the matchup with the Cornhuskers and the Wolverines responded by scoring more than 90 points in conference play for the first time since Jan. 3, 2013. The problem for Michigan has been on the defensive side of the floor, as it has surrendered at least 85 points in three of its five conference games; it hopes to earn its first win in Madison in nearly three years.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten): Sophomore forward Moritz Wagner drained four 3-pointers en route to a career-high 23 points and added six rebounds and two blocked shots in the win against Nebraska. Senior guard Zak Irvin added 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds while Walton scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half against the Cornhuskers. "There's only so many games left so it's time to make some noise," Walton told reporters. "It's time to play like the great team that we are and get it done no matter what it takes."

ABOUT WISCONSIN (14-3, 3-1): Senior point guard Bronson Koenig overcame a slow start to finish with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, in the win against Ohio State. "I got down on myself a little bit but I couldn't fall into that trap again and defer to my teammates and not be aggressive," Koenig told reporters. "I tried to stay on the attack any way possible." Nigel Hayes added 15 points and four assists to finish in double figures for the eighth time in nine contests while Vitto Brown produced 12 points and five rebounds in his 100th career game for the Badgers.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won six of the last seven meetings with Michigan in Madison.

2. Michigan is 0-4 in true road games this season.

3. The Badgers have held four of their last five opponents to fewer than 60 points at home.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 85, Michigan 68