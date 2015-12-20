FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan 105, Youngstown State 46
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 20, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

Michigan 105, Youngstown State 46

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. recorded a triple-double, fueling the Wolverines’ 105-46 rout of Youngstown State on Saturday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Walton finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. The junior also had four steals. It was the second triple-double for the Wolverines this week. Guard Caris LeVert recorded a triple-double in the Wolverines’ win over Delaware State on Tuesday.

LeVert scored 19 points against overmatched Youngstown State, and guard Andrew Dakich came off the bench to add 19 as well.

The Wolverines (9-3) have bounced back from a blowout loss at SMU on Dec. 9 with three straight wins.

Saturday’s game was over early. Michigan jumped out to a 55-22 lead at halftime and was never challenged. The Wolverines shot a sizzling 61.5 percent throughout the game and connected on 10 3-pointers.

Guard Cameron Morse led the Penguins with 10 points, and guard Brett Frantz added nine points for Youngstown State (5-7), which shot 32.1 percent and had more turnovers (12) than assists (9).

Guard Duncan Robinson finished with 14 points, and forward D.J. Wilson chipped in 12 off the bench for the Wolverines, who outrebounded Youngstown State 46-23.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.