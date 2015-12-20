Michigan 105, Youngstown State 46

Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. recorded a triple-double, fueling the Wolverines’ 105-46 rout of Youngstown State on Saturday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Walton finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. The junior also had four steals. It was the second triple-double for the Wolverines this week. Guard Caris LeVert recorded a triple-double in the Wolverines’ win over Delaware State on Tuesday.

LeVert scored 19 points against overmatched Youngstown State, and guard Andrew Dakich came off the bench to add 19 as well.

The Wolverines (9-3) have bounced back from a blowout loss at SMU on Dec. 9 with three straight wins.

Saturday’s game was over early. Michigan jumped out to a 55-22 lead at halftime and was never challenged. The Wolverines shot a sizzling 61.5 percent throughout the game and connected on 10 3-pointers.

Guard Cameron Morse led the Penguins with 10 points, and guard Brett Frantz added nine points for Youngstown State (5-7), which shot 32.1 percent and had more turnovers (12) than assists (9).

Guard Duncan Robinson finished with 14 points, and forward D.J. Wilson chipped in 12 off the bench for the Wolverines, who outrebounded Youngstown State 46-23.