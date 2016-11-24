Preview: Michigan State vs. Baylor

Miles Bridges' freshman season at Michigan State has been a bit of a roller coaster to this point, but at least there have been more ups than downs. The talented swingman will aim to develop some consistency Thursday when the 20th-ranked Spartans face Baylor in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Bridges has essentially alternated good and bad games through the first five outings of his collegiate career, although Wednesday's performance was paritcularly outstanding - 22 points, season-high 15 rebounds and three assists in an 11-point win over St. John's. Eron Harris chipped in 14 points for Michigan State, which has won three straight since opening its season with losses to Arizona and Kentucky. The Bears kicked off the event with a 71-63 triumph against VCU on Wednesday as Johnathan Motley registered 19 points and 10 rebounds. Baylor is undefeated on the young season and is aiming for its second signature win after topping then-No. 4 Oregon earlier this month.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (3-2): Harris has been at his best against the weaker competition this season, shooting a collective 16-of-25 and averaging 25 points against Mississippi Valley State and Florida Gulf Coast. On the contrary, his shooting struggles against St. John's (3-of-13) dropped the senior guard to 7-of-24 from the field with a 7.7 scoring average against the Spartans' three toughest opponents. Lourawls Nairn Jr. delivered 13 points in 27 minutes on Wednesday after totaling nine points in 100 minutes over the first four games.

ABOUT BAYLOR (4-0): The Bears got a big lift on Wednesday from Al Freeman, who made three clutch baskets in the second half en route to 15 points. "You needed toughness to play in this type of game," Freeman, who has registered at least 15 points in three of Baylor's four games and is one of three Bears averaging double-digits on the season, told reporters. The others are Motley, who has notched double-digit points in all three games he has played, and Manu Lecomte, a Miami (Fla.) transfer who shot 3-of-12 against VCU but still scored 16 and has totaled at least 13 in four straight outings.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will advance to Friday's championship game, where the possible opponents include No. 10 Louisville.

2. The Bears are shooting just over 78 percent from the foul line as a team after a crisp 27-of-33 effort on Wednesday.

3. Nairn, who made three 3-pointers as a freshman and three as as sophomore, now has four this season after a 3-of-4 effort from long range against St. John's.

PREDICTION: Baylor 72, Michigan State 67