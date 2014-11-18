Preview: Michigan State vs. Duke

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has opted to downplay expectations with his 18th-ranked Spartans set to face No. 3 Duke in Indianapolis on Tuesday night, and considering how the Blue Devils have looked this season, that might be a wise strategy. “I’d say Duke, right now, is probably the best team,” said Izzo, adding, “I‘m looking forward to it because if we play like we did (in our opener), we’ll get embarrassed, and that’s sometimes a good thing. But I don’t think that’s going to happen.” Duke has won its first two games by a combined 119 points, while Michigan State struggled to a five-point victory over Navy in its 2014-15 debut.

The Blue Devils have received tremendous production early on from their four-man freshman class, which combined for 50 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, six steals and three blocks in Saturday’s 109-59 win over Fairfield. “All four of them bring a different skill or different thing to the table, and all four of them are very mature,“ senior guard Quinn Cook said. ”They pick up things well, and I can’t say enough about them. They’re great – all four of them.” Jahlil Okafor is widely considered the best of the bunch and has lived up to the hype with 36 points and 15 rebounds in the first two games on 17-of-20 shooting.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (1-0): The Spartans’ season opener was highlighted by the play of Travis Trice, who scored a career-high 25 points, adding five rebounds and five assists without a turnover. Fellow senior Branden Dawson, the team’s top returning scorer and rebounder, contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists, but junior swingman Denzel Valentine was limited to five points on 2-of-10 shooting and committed three of his team’s 15 turnovers. Michigan State shattered the school record by making 307 3-pointers last season and began the current campaign by draining 8-of-19 Friday, including a sizzling 5-of-6 effort by Trice.

ABOUT DUKE (2-0): The Blue Devils’ top five scorers on the young season consist of Cook and the four freshmen, all of whom are shooting at least 54.5 percent from the field. Cook has knocked down half of his 14 3-pointers this year and Duke, as a team, is shooting better than 47 percent from behind the arc. To highlight the depth of the current group of Blue Devils, junior guard Rasheed Sulaimon – the team’s fourth-leading scorer in 2013-14 – is currently ninth on the squad with an average of six points per game.

TIP-INS

1. This game, which is part of the Champions Classic, marks the first meeting between the teams since the 2013 Sweet Sixteen – won by the Blue Devils.

2. The active coach with the most consecutive seasons at one school is Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (39), just ahead of Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (35) and Izzo (20).

3. In its two exhibition games and its two regular-season games, Duke has yet to have any player score 20 points in a game.

PREDICTION: Duke 81, Michigan State 64