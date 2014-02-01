Preview: Michigan State at Georgetown

Michigan State looks to follow up a big road win in conference play when it steps out of the Big Ten to square off with struggling Georgetown at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The Spartans rebounded from their first league loss last weekend by claiming a 71-69 overtime win at Iowa on Tuesday, improving to 10-0 in games played either on the road or at a neutral site. Keith Appling led the way with 16 points for Michigan State, which may be playing its last game before senior big man Adreian Payne returns from a foot injury.

A dismal slide for the Hoyas continued with a 65-60 loss at home to No. 9 Villanova on Monday, which saw Georgetown lose another player to suspension in the form of center Moses Ayegba, who was banned one game for an NCAA violation. The Hoyas, already without suspended Josh Smith for the rest of the season, welcomed back swingman Jabril Trawick after he missed five games with a broken jaw. Trawick contributed three points in 12 minutes for Georgetown, which has lost five straight to match its longest slide under head coach John Thompson III.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (19-2): Without Payne and fellow big man Branden Dawson, who is out for several more games with a broken hand, the Spartans have given increased minutes to forward Matt Costello and the results have been positive. Costello posted career highs in both points (11) and rebounds (12) in the win at Iowa while recording two more blocked shots to bump his average to 1.6 per game -- eighth in the Big Ten entering Thursday. Ten of Costello’s 21 rebounds over the last three games have come on the offensive end, an area where both Payne and Dawson have been missed.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (11-9): As the personnel changes have rocked the Hoyas in recent days, senior guard Markel Starks has done his best to shoulder the load, averaging 23 points over the last three games while ranking third in minutes played during Big East games (38.9). Starks has also helped pick up the slack for leading scorer D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera, who has been in a bit of a slump. Smith-Rivera missed all six of his 3-pointers in being held to eight points against Villanova and is just 8-for-28 from the floor in his last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Hoyas F Reggie Cameron is averaging 8.7 points in his last six games after averaging 2.8 in his previous 14.

2. Michigan State leading scorer G Gary Harris was held to a season-low nine points versus Iowa.

3. The only prior meeting between the teams was in the 1986 NCAA Tournament, with the Spartans posting an 80-68 win behind 24 points from Scott Skiles.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 69, Georgetown 61