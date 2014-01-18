Preview: Michigan State at Illinois

No. 4 Michigan State goes for its 10th straight win when it visits Big Ten rival Illinois on Saturday night. The Illini have dropped three straight after Wednesday’s 66-58 home loss at Purdue, when they were dominated on the glass (23-7) in the second half. A similar performance would spell trouble against the Spartans, who rank third in the conference in rebounding margin (plus-5.8).

Off to its first 16-1 start since 2000-01, a Final Four season, Michigan State would secure the program’s best start ever with a win Saturday. The Spartans are taking better care of the ball than at any time in the Tom Izzo era, averaging 11.3 turnovers. That’s a big reason why they’re 8-0 away from home for the first time in history.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (16-1, 5-0 Big Ten): The Spartans’ 54-40 win over Northwestern on Wednesday marked their lowest offensive and defensive totals of the season. Senior forward Adreian Payne, who averages 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds, didn’t play for the second game in a row due to a foot injury and is considered questionable Saturday. Sophomore guard Gary Harris leads the team in scoring (17.2) but is 1-for-14 from 3-point range over the last two games.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (13-5, 2-3): Leading scorer Rayvonte Rice (17.7 points, 5.9 rebounds) strained his abductor muscle in last weekend’s loss to Northwestern and he’s scored a total of 19 points on 5-of-20 shooting the past two games. Coach John Groce was furious with his team’s effort in the loss to Purdue, saying his team got tossed around like “rag dolls.” The Illini’s slump comes at the worst possible time, as the team enters a stretch of four ranked opponents in five games.

TIP-INS

1. The Illini have won their last three home meetings with the Spartans.

2. Senior G Keith Appling (1,392 career points) moved into 20th place on Michigan State’s all-time scoring list with 11 points against Northwestern.

3. Due to injuries and illness, only three Spartans -- Appling, Denzel Valentine and Gavin Schilling – have played in every game this season.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 71, Illinois 62