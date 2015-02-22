Preview: Michigan State at Illinois

Missed free throws in the final minute of a Feb. 7 meeting with Illinois led to a 59-54 setback for Michigan State, which Spartans coach Tom Izzo described as the maddest he’s ever been after a game. “We’re just going to have to shoot free throws until people’s hands get blisters on them,” Izzo told reporters of the strategy moving forward and since the loss, his team has averaged 67.5 percent from the foul line leading up to Sunday’s showdown in Champaign. Michigan State enters the contest on a three-game winning streak that includes Tuesday’s 80-67 victory over rival Michigan - the first for the Spartans in Ann Arbor since 2010.

The Fighting Illini had their sights set on knocking off No. 4 Wisconsin on Feb. 15, but the Badgers dominated en route to a 68-49 victory at home, snapping Illinois’ four-game winning streak. Leading scorer Rayvonte Rice, who missed nine games due to injury and suspension, returned last week to play an average of 28.5 minutes and score 14 points over the last two games. “I didn’t think he’d be able to play that many minutes in the last two games to be honest,” coach John Groce told reporters. “And he did. That part was pretty encouraging.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (18-8, 9-4 Big Ten): Senior Branden Dawson erupted for a season-high 23 points against Michigan, which earned high praise from Izzo. “Branden Dawson has been as stable and as valuable as any player we’ve had,” Izzo told the media. “You look at the Big Ten season for sure, he’s been the most consistent guy we’ve had offensively, defensively and rebounding the ball.” Dawson has achieved double-doubles in eight of 13 league games this season, and leads the Big Ten in rebounds with 10.1 per contest.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (17-9, 7-6): Earlier this season, the Illinois roster had gotten so thin from injuries and suspensions that Groce was forced to promote a student manager to a walk-on role, but the third-year coach credits the struggle for his team’s success. “We’re so completely different than we were a couple of months ago, it’s not even close,” Groce told reporters. “We’re much closer, we’re much tougher.” The toughness has been especially prominent at home where the Fighting Illini are 12-1 this season.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois leads the series 58-57 while 17 of the last 18 meetings have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

2. Michigan State ranks third in the nation in assists per game with 17.4.

3. The Fighting Illini haven’t swept the Spartans since 2005-06.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 65, Illinois 62