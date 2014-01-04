Preview: Michigan State at Indiana

Fourth-ranked Michigan State looks for its sixth straight victory and host Indiana attempts to avoid a 0-2 hole in Big Ten play when the schools meet on Saturday. The Spartans overcame a shaky first half to post a road win over Penn State in their conference opener earlier this week while the Hoosiers suffered an overtime loss to Illinois. Indiana swept both regular-season meetings last season, winning by a combined nine points.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo lashed into his team at halftime of the 79-63 victory over Penn State, a contest in which the Spartans outscored the Nittany Lions 39-16 in the second half. He is looking for a more complete effort against the Hoosiers, who are 5-4 after winning their first five games. Indiana received a career-best 30 points from guard Yogi Farrell against Illinois before succumbing 83-80.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (12-1, 1-0 Big Ten): Forward Branden Dawson returned from a one-game absence due to a shin injury and scored a season-best 20 points against Penn State. Dawson fell one rebound shy of his sixth double-double of the season and is averaging 11.1 points and team-best 9.3 boards while teaming with center Adreian (17 points, 8.1 rebounds) to give the Spartans a tough tandem in the post. Guard Gary Harris leads a balanced scoring team with a 17.8 average while floor leader Keith Appling is averaging 15.8 points and a team-leading 4.8 assists.

ABOUT INDIANA (10-4, 0-1 Big Ten): Ferrell has emerged as a big-time scorer as a sophomore and has five games of 20 or more points after the career-high tally against the Fighting Illini - when he made five 3-pointers for the second time this season. He averaged 7.6 points last season and wasn’t needed as an offensive threat with the other four starters - including Cody Zeller and Victor Oladipo - thriving as the team’s top four scorers. Ferrell has flourished as the main offensive threat this season with a 17.7 average and also leads the team in 3-pointers (40) and assists (4.1).

TIP-INS

1. The Spartans are 18-13 against Indiana during coach Tom Izzo’s tenure.

2. Michigan State is making an average of eight 3-pointers, led by Harris (24) and Appling (23).

3. The Hoosiers outrebound opponents by an average of 13.9 per game.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 72, Indiana 66