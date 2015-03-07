Preview: Michigan State at Indiana

Indiana looks to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume when it hosts Michigan State in the Big Ten regular-season finale for both teams. The Hoosiers have faltered down the stretch by dropping three of their last four games, including a disappointing 77-63 loss to Iowa on Tuesday, which pushed them precariously closer to the bubble. Indiana has lost two straight home games for the first time since Dec. 2010 and hope to turn things around by snapping a three-game skid in the series.

Michigan State likely cemented its place in the NCAA Tournament with a 72-66 win over Purdue on Wednesday. The Spartans had dropped two straight games for the first time since early December before bouncing back on Senior Night to beat the Boilermakers for the sixth consecutive time. Michigan State has won four of its last five contests on the road and is 7-3 overall away from East Lansing as it looks to pad its resume by completing the season sweep over Indiana.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (20-10, 11-6 Big Ten): Senior Travis Trice matched a career high with 27 points and dished out six assists in his final game at the Breslin Center. Denzel Valentine added 17 points and Matt Costello had 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Branden Dawson was limited to nine minutes of action after suffering a blow to the head and his status for Saturday’s contest in uncertain, although he did participate in the Senior Night festivities following the win over Purdue.

ABOUT INDIANA (19-11, 9-8): Nick Zeisloft equaled a career high with five 3-pointers en route to 15 points off the bench in the loss to the Hawkeyes. “The older you are, the more experience you have, and the more you have to lead by example,” Zeisloft told reporters. “We have different things we need to focus on the upcoming week to get better for Michigan State.” The Hoosiers went 10-of-20 from beyond the arc on Tuesday to set a new single-season record for 3-pointers made with 281 and have finished with 10 or more in 14 games.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State has won nine of the last 12 meetings.

2. Indiana has been held to 65 points or less in three of its last four games.

3. Zeisloft is 12-of-19 from 3-point range in his last three outings.

PREDICTION: Indiana 73, Michigan State 69