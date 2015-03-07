(Updated: Light editing throughout CHANGES Zeisloft’s 3-point tally over the last four games in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Michigan State 74, Indiana 72: Travis Trice scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half as the visiting Spartans put a dent in the Hoosiers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

Alvin Ellis III added a career-high 16 points off the bench for Michigan State (21-10, 12-6 Big Ten), which survived an 11-of-20 performance from the free-throw line, including five misses with less than a minute remaining. Marvin Clark Jr. tallied 14 points while Matt Costello pulled down eight rebounds and Denzel Valentine handed out seven assists.

Yogi Ferrell produced 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but missed a free throw with two seconds left that would have likely forced overtime for Indiana (19-12, 9-9), which has dropped four of its last five games to end the regular season. Nick Zeisloft made five 3-pointers en route to 17 points and James Blackmon Jr. also had 17 for the Hoosiers.

Clark connected from beyond the arc and finished at the rim as part of a 9-0 run to put Michigan State on top 43-38 before Zeisloft and Robert Johnson buried back-to-back 3-pointers to give Indiana a one-point edge. Clark threw down a two-handed jam to give the Spartans their biggest lead of the game at 67-56 before the Hoosiers pulled within one with two seconds remaining but Ferrell missed his second free throw to seal their fate.

Michigan State drilled seven of its first 10 shots to take a 15-12 lead before Hanner Mosquera-Perea’s acrobatic put-back slam put Indiana in front by one midway through the first half. The Hoosiers led by five before Valentine knocked down a jumper and Ellis nailed a 3-pointer to even the score at 34-34 heading into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State clinched a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament. … Spartans F Branden Dawson was inactive with a head injury. … Zeisloft is 17-of-27 from 3-point range in his last four games.