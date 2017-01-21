FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2017 / 11:42 PM / 7 months ago

Blackmon ties career high to lead Hoosiers over Spartan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Blackmon ties career high to lead Hoosiers over Spartan

James Blackmon Jr. tied his career high with 33 points to lead Indiana to an 82-75 victory over Michigan State at Assembly Hall.

The junior shooting guard shot 11-for-16 from the field, including a 6-for-10 performance on 3-point attempts. He also scored 33 points against Alcorn State last season.

Robert Johnson contributed 17 points for the Hoosiers (14-6, 4-3 Big Ten) and center Thomas Bryant chipped in 11 points with six rebounds.

Senior guard Eron Harris had 21 points to lead the Spartans (12-8, 4-3). Freshman center Nick Ward supplied 15 points and six rebounds and freshman forward Miles Bridges added 13 points and 10 rebounds but shot just 4-for-17 from the field.

Blackmon scored 18 first-half points as the Hoosiers raced to a 44-30 halftime lead. Blackmon knocked down four of Indiana's seven 3-pointers in the half while Johnson scored eight points, including a pair of threes.

Harris scored 11 first-half points for the Spartans but Bridges was limited to three points on 1-for-6 shooting.

Blackmon scored 11 points during an early 14-2 Hoosiers spurt that gave them a 20-10 lead. Michigan State couldn't get closer than six points the rest of the half. Indiana took its biggest lead of the half at 43-26 with an 8-0 run, all on layups.

Indiana nudged the lead to 20, 59-39, with a 15-6 run during the first five minutes of the second half. Johnson capped it off with a layup.

The Spartans scored the next 10 points, capped by a Langford 3-pointer. Kenny Goins' dunk with 5:03 left cut Indiana's lead to four at 69-65.

Blackmon's layup with 1:25 remaining pushed the lead back to eight at 76-68 and Michigan State couldn't get closer than five.

