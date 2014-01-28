Preview: Michigan State at Iowa

Sixth-ranked Michigan State will once again be down two starters when it visits No. 12 Iowa on Tuesday and attempts to halt the Hawkeyes’ 20-game home winning streak. The Spartans were the last road team to win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena when they were victorious 12-plus months ago but repeating the task will be difficult with center Adreian Payne (foot) and forward Branden Dawson (hand) sidelined. Iowa’s two Big Ten losses are to ranked teams Wisconsin and Michigan.

The Hawkeyes are expecting a fierce battle with the shorthanded Spartans, who are receiving superb production from guard Gary Harris – 74 points over the past three games to raise his team-best average to 18.8. “They’ve got to be one of the best teams in the country and they’ve done it with Payne out, which is impressive,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. Michigan State had an 11-game winning streak snapped by Michigan on Saturday but coach Tom Izzo applauded his club’s effort and intensity while playing without their top two post performers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten): Point guard Keith Appling is dealing with wrist and back injuries but still recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 assists in the loss to Michigan. Appling was just 3-of-11 shooting and didn’t want to use his injuries as a crutch despite Izzo telling reporters the wrist ailment is a big hindrance. “I can’t even shoot. I couldn’t participate in any shooting drills in shootaround,” said Appling, who averages 15.4 points and 4.9 assists. “But when I step on the basketball court, that’s not something I can use when we don’t come with a victory. To me, that’s a cop-out.”

ABOUT IOWA (16-4, 5-2): Right as forward Aaron White seemed to have solved his consistency issues with four straight outings of 17 or more points, he tallied a season-low five against Northwestern. It marked the seventh time that White has scored in single digits this season despite being the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.7 points, trailing guard Roy Devyn Marble’s 16.1. “He has the green light, so he can shoot whenever he wants,” McCaffery said of White. “He’ll figure it out and I trust him to do so.”

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State has won 11 of the past 12 meetings, including both matchups last season.

2. Marble missed last season’s regular-season clash with an ankle injury and was held to eight points when the teams met in the Big Ten postseason tournament.

3. The Spartans committed a season-low five turnovers in the loss to Michigan and average just 11.2 per game.

PREDICTION: Iowa 75, Michigan State 72