Preview: Michigan State at Iowa

Michigan State has traditionally been a strong road team during Big Ten play and will get a chance to prove that again when it visits Iowa on Thursday. The Spartans split their first two conference games at home and will be playing a true road game for only the third time this season when they tip off against the Hawkeyes. Iowa won its first two conference games and has taken three straight overall behind forward Aaron White.

Michigan State’s .611 conference road winning percentage over the last six seasons is the top mark in the Big Ten, and it will play four of the next six away from home after dominating Indiana in a 70-50 home win on Monday. The Hawkeyes are winners of 31 of their last 36 home games and cruised past Nebraska 70-59 in their own building on Monday. “Every win in this league is so hard, especially this year,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. “You look at every game, there’s just not going to be one that’s easy. Every game is going to be unique, whether it be a grind-it game, a more wide-open game, more free throws, less free throws, more threes, less threes, unsung heroes. It’s going to be that kind of season.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (10-5, 1-1 Big Ten): The Spartans are once again a dominating defensive team and have held their last 13 opponents to averages of 58.5 points and 35.3 percent shooting from the field, including under 26 percent from 3-point range. “If you look at the whole year, we’re only giving up 36 percent,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters. “That’s the lowest ever in my era. I don’t know what teams are shooting from the 3, but it’s in the 20s. That’s probably the lowest in my era.” The Spartans held Indiana to 28.3 percent shooting on Monday in bouncing back from a double-overtime loss to Maryland.

ABOUT IOWA (11-4, 2-0): That Michigan State defense will have its hands full with White, who is averaging 21.3 points and nine rebounds over the last three games. “(White) is mentally on a different wavelength than everybody else,” McCaffery told reporters. “He sees the game differently. He will change defenses. He will change offenses. Literally a coach on the floor.” White is getting plenty of help from forward Jarrod Uthoff, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Tuesday after putting up 16.5 points and seven boards in the first two conference games.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State earned a 71-69 overtime victory in its lone trip to Iowa last season.

2. Spartans F Branden Dawson is averaging 12 rebounds in two games since returning from a fractured wrist.

3. The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in free-throw percentage (77.7) while the Spartans rank last (63.3).

PREDICTION: Iowa 68, Michigan State 67