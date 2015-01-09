Michigan State 75, Iowa 61: Travis Trice knocked down a career-high seven 3-pointers in eight attempts en route to 25 points as the visiting Spartans got hot from long range and buried the Hawkeyes.

Denzel Valentine hit four 3-pointers and collected 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Michigan State (11-5, 2-1 Big Ten), which went 12-of-17 from beyond the arc. Branden Dawson recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds as the Spartans outscored Iowa (11-5, 2-1) by a 47-22 margin after the break.

Gabriel Olaseni scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half for the Hawkeyes, who had a three-game winning streak come to an end. Jarrod Uthoff added 12 points and 10 rebounds while Mike Gesell scored 10 for Iowa.

Valentine scored seven points during a 9-0 run that pulled Michigan State within 44-42 with just under 14 minutes left, and nine straight points from Trice put the Spartans up 55-48. Uthoff’s layup cut it back to 55-51 with over eight minutes left before Trice buried another 3-pointer and Valentine hit two more in a 17-4 spurt that put the game away.

Michigan State held a six-point lead just in front of the midway point of the first half before the Hawkeyes took control. Olaseni scored 11 points during a 29-10 run that closed the half and sent Iowa into the break with a 39-28 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa F Aaron White was held to eight points and four rebounds after averaging 21.3 and nine in the previous three games. … Dawson is averaging 13 rebounds in Big Ten play. … The Hawkeyes went 2-of-12 from 3-point range and 15-of-24 from the line.