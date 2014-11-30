Preview: Michigan State vs. Kansas

After coming up short in their first opportunities against top-ranked opponents, No.12 Kansas and No. 19 Michigan State look for an early NCAA Tournament resume-builder on Sunday when they meet each other in the championship game of the Orlando Classic. The Jayhawks were routed 72-40 by No. 1 Kentucky last week, but have rebounded with three straight double-digit wins. Kansas cruised past Rhode Island in first-round action Thursday before pulling away late from Tennessee on Friday.

The Spartans enter this showdown of college basketball powerhouses on a similar trajectory, even sharing a loss with the Jayhawks in Indianapolis at the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 18, falling to No. 2 Duke 81-71. Michigan State has bounced back with four straight wins, including a 32-point thrashing of Rider on Thursday and an 11-point triumph over Marquette in which the Spartans had trouble putting away the Golden Eagles despite shooting 57.8 percent. “What we shot, we should’ve won by a lot. But because we didn’t think smart and do our assignments defensively … we were in a dog fight,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters after Friday’s game.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (5-1): Denzel Valentine has found his groove in Orlando, following up career highs with five 3-pointers and 19 points versus Rider with six 3-pointers and 25 points in Friday’s victory. Izzo was less pleased with his team’s overall performance, however, as the Spartans committed a season-high 16 turnovers and were outrebounded for the first time this season (29-28). “”We won the game because I think we’re a little better (than Marquette), but I didn’t enjoy a lot of that because I thought the (other) team played harder than us and that doesn’t happen very often. If we do the same things (against Kansas), we’ll get blown out,” Izzo told reporters after the game.

ABOUT KANSAS (4-1): Perry Ellis tallied a season-high 24 points against the Volunteers, including seven near the end of the Jayhawks’ game-ending 20-5 run that broke open a 62-62 game with 6:49 left. The Jayhawks posted season highs in free throws made (26) and free-throw percentage (76.5), but hurt themselves by tying another season high with 16 turnovers, including 11 in the second half in which they nearly surrendered a 13-point lead. Kansas also enjoyed a 44-22 advantage on the glass Friday – the biggest margin it has recorded since outrebounding Eastern Kentucky by 24 in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State has recorded 12 3-pointers in each of its last three contests.

2. Kansas is eyeing its sixth regular-season tournament title and has a 34-6 record in regular-season tournament games under coach Bill Self.

3. The Spartans have won six of their 10 all-time meetings with Kansas, including each of the last three – two of which were on a neutral court.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 72, Kansas 64