Preview: Michigan State vs. Marquette

Since suffering its lone loss to Duke last week, No. 19 Michigan State has wasted little time in taking out its frustration on its next three foes. The Spartans, who face Marquette on Friday in the semifinals of the Orlando Classic, have raced out to a halftime leads of 24 points against Loyola Chicago, 26 versus Santa Clara and 21 in Thursday’s 77-45 quarterfinal victory over Rider. Michigan State has yielded no more than 14 first-half points to any opponent since allowing 40 to the Blue Devils.

The Spartans’ next challenge will be to slow down Eagles’ guard Matt Carlino, who torched Georgia Tech for a tournament-record and career-high 38 points in Marquette’s 72-70 first-round victory Thursday. The BYU transfer tied another personal best by draining eight of the Eagles’ nine 3-pointers, connecting on one more triple than he had over his team’s first four contests. Marquette, which has reached the championship game in eight times regular-season tournaments since 2004-05, improved to 28-8 in such contests with the win.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (4-1): The Spartans were in vintage form Thursday, holding the Broncs to 4-of-29 shooting and 11 points in the first half. ”We are really jumping to the ball (and) really taking away a lot of those gaps. Our guards have been pressing up a lot more when they need to,” coach Tom Izzo told the Detroit Free Press when asked about his team’s impressive defense. After missing Michigan State’s last game with the flu, Branden Dawson came off the bench against Rider to contribute three points, six rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes of action.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (3-2): Carlino, who was called out by first-year coach Steve Wojciechowski after a one-point effort in the Golden Eagles’ 62-57 win over NJIT on Monday, knocked five 3-pointers before any other player had one versus Georgia Tech. He capped off his record-setting performance with a 14-of-16 effort from the foul line – doubling the amount of free throws he had made entering Thursday – and added six rebounds, matching his total entering the contest. Marquette has been outrebounded in every game and yielded 17 offensive boards in consecutive contests.

TIP-INS

1. Rider’s first-half point total was the lowest allowed by Michigan State in an opening half since it held Penn State to 11 on Jan. 23, 2003.

2. Carlino’s scoring effort on Thursday fell two points shy of the most scored by a Division I player this season (Iona’s Schadrac Casimir and Seton Hall’s Sterling Gibbs each had 40).

3. Izzo said late Thursday that freshman G Javon Bess, who has yet to play due to a broken bone in his right foot, will likely be able to return after the Spartans play Notre Dame on Dec. 3.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 72, Marquette 56